Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to representatives supporting socialism and fake news agencies shutting down free speech that doesn’t agree with them. It looks like socialists are taking over American and changing language. We the people will have no voice and no Constitution.
Onions to me. I’d love to drown my troubles, but I can’t get my husband to go swimming.
Orchids to me. It takes skills to trip over nothing, fall upstairs, and choke on air. I have these skills.
Orchids to this heat wave! Finally got the better of my brother who lives in Seattle when he called to report it was hotter up there than here in LHC. Told him to come visit since it’s so much cooler here.
Orchids to A-1 Vending. Always has just what I want in the vending machines. Owner is a very hard worker who loves her customers. Thank you!
Orchids to the person in the car in front me and my husband at the drive-through restaurant. You treated us to supper. Thank you for your kindness We’ve never had that happen before. We have paid it forward already. Thank you. Dave and Loretta.
Orchids to the person driving the white Toyota in front of me the other day in the coffee line. You paid for my latte and that made my day. I turned around and paid for the person’s coffee in line behind me. Hopefully, I made his day, too. You really started a good thing. Thank you!
Onions to flower store selling half-wilted flowers. Did your air conditioner break? Went down the street and found fresher flowers for the same price.
Orchids to my gardener, Doug. The bougainvillea is beautiful! I didn’t know that flower could do so well in our heat, but you sure have made it work. Thank you!
Onions to me for parking so wonky.
Onions to the grey car speeding up Palo Verde N. yesterday. Pedestrians aren’t safe!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.