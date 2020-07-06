Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to The Weatherman air conditioning service. I called at night when our air stopped working. They were out by 8 a.m. the next day. Had it up and running in 30 minutes.Great service and Sam was so helpful. Very fair price. We will use them for all our air conditioning needs.Thanks! San Juan Dr.
Onions to our city government. They have let the city get totally out of control. They have let covid-19 get out of control. Vacation rentals out of control. All so a select few business people can make more money. With all this failure now you think you deserve a raise? Really!
Orchids to Roberta at the Veterans Thrift Store for providing items for the Clothes Closet that also helps our homeless and needy in Lake Havasu. Sharing is caring and you show that every day.
Orchids to London Bridge Air for coming out Sunday on Fathers Day at dinner time and fixing our air conditioner. Your tech Benton was awesome. He had us back and running in an hour. You guys rock. Thanks Dennis Dietzel.
Onions to the white car going southbound on Acoma after Daytona. Obey traffic laws. Merge left don’t push the left lane vehicle into oncoming traffic. I gave you the lane then got vulgarities, brake checking with a cop witnessing? Banged up vets don’t take that especially from disrespectful people. Wise up!
Onions to the private club. You reopened following all the guidelines. Now everything is back the way it was before covid. I guess money is more important than lives! Shame on you.
Onions to the guy in the white truck that hit my truck in front of Big Lots and just took off. Onions to the people who saw it and didn’t get a license number.
