Orchids to Connected Computer & Technology for their continuing excellence in customer service. Whenever I have a question or concern, they go out of their way to help me. Shout out to Doug! Best regards to John, Barb, and all.
Orchids to Dr. Edavettal for listening, caring, and being there for me and Havasu City. My pain is gone. Thank you sir!
Onions to the doctors who don’t have at least an hour at the beginning or end of the day to see patients who have urgent needs. What is the purpose of having a doctor when you can’t get in when you are sick? Doesn’t make sense to me.
Orchids to Dolce-to-go. Staff is very pleasant and the food was excellent. Great value so please support them. Now that people can sit in restaurants they have been a little quiet. We need to support all our small businesses.
Orchids to Dr. Sidiqi and his front office staff. Showed me kindness and compassion in finding a way to add a new patient with shingles who was having a lot of pain and couldn’t sleep. She was unable to get in to see her NP for two weeks despite being a long time patient. Thank you. Now on the mend.
Onions to Lake Havasu City. Eleven new covid-19 cases in one day. How many more cases and deaths will it take to convince people covid-19 is not a hoax and herd immunity is not the answer? Get it together, people. Do your part to help stop the spread.
Orchids to Nathan Koch and Aloha Pool Care. I called him to install a handrail for our pool. He came out the next morning, gave me an estimate and advised it would take about a week to arrive. A week later, we had our rail. We are very pleased with his communications and his rates. Thanks Nate!
Orchids to the community. I felt very safe walking down McCulloch during the protest.
