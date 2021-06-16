Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the nosy woman at the local club who criticizes and takes pictures of the best bartender in this town. You don’t like her politics or how she eats. You need to move on.
Orchids to Dr. Flake on her last day of work at Dr. Lange’s Veterinary Clinic. Thank you so much for the time taken to diagnose Goldie’s medical problems which caused her to vomit blood. We definitely appreciated your time and expertise.
Onions to the condo owner placing a box in the dumpster without flattening it. I watched and recorded you doing such. Did you not read the rules? All boxes must be flattened! I’ll present my video at the next meeting, along with one of your van in the guest parking spot. Perhaps then you’ll learn.
Onions to the crude dude stopping at my open house just to use the restroom. Why am I the only Realtor this happens to? After finishing, you abruptly left without even a thank you. It’s evident you were never in the Army, because you missed target more than you hit. I don’t get paid enough for this!
Onions to the couple passing judgment without knowing all the facts. You claim that I damaged your vehicle bumper. The sun was blinding me that morning. An act of nature caused me to sideswipe your bumper with my fender. You can rub that paint off unlike my dent. Your car’s old. Why the angst?
Onions to my tax person talking me into buying a used motorhome instead of new. I blindly listened. Now up to my eyeballs in grief. Front tire blew before I left the lot, they were 14 years old. I drove 1,800 miles breathing sewer gas because the holding tank had never been pumped. Sold this pig for a huge loss.
Onions to the local appliance store. First, you don’t show up, next, $190 to deliver my new refrigerator is outrageous!
Orchids to Vanessa and Dee at the insurance office. Thank you so very much.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
