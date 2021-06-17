Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to me, I’ve often wondered about what happened to all the people who asked me for directions.
Onions to all the folks who shouldn’t be pet owners because they leave their doggies in their cars at grocery stores. I will be on the lookout and will wait and call the police. Leave them home, but not outside, either.
Orchids to Valarie. You kept me alive through a very rough year and many surgeries, even when you were in pain you never complained. You are my special Angel and I love you. Dan
Orchids to our patriotic city! The many U.S. flags that are flown on Main St. McCulloch, on holidays, look just wonderful. Makes my heart smile.
Onions to me for forgetting my cooler. I bought very expensive, very necessary high potency medical gummies, but by the time I got home, they were tie-dyed soup. Still eating them, of course.
Orchids to Ashley and Debra at Llama Yama Yoga. Your studio is clean and inviting. The staff is amazing. I’m so glad I found you. Namaste.
Orchids to rent control in Lake Havasu. Greed has taken over. Housing prices are so out of control it takes four incomes to afford rent. Welcome to Eastern California.
Orchids to Riverview Vision. Great pair of glasses and great service. I’m so hard on my glasses and they helped me pick out a pair that is, hopefully, owner-abuse free.
Onions to vile humans who get enjoyment out of slandering other humans for personal satisfaction and enjoyment. Please get the needed mental help that extreme narcissist need. Stop losing at life with mental help from a professional psychiatrist.
Onions to the club member complaining about our volunteer bartender taking a quick bite of her sandwich from home while working 8 hour shift, no breaks. Posting the event on Facebook tells a lot about you. Some birds need to fly the coup.
Orchids to Lonnie, our second generation shoe cobbler. Thank you for your handy work! My shoes are Perfect! We Appreciate you!
Orchids to Jerry Hostetter who lit up Cupcake mountain many times and allowed us a special joy for many years. Thanks Jerry!
Orchids to our neighbors for abandoning their junk in front of their house. For the last several weeks we have been privileged to look across our street at an old bathroom sink counter and an exercise treadmill sitting out next to the road.
Onions to people working out at the local gym. You’re not actually working out. You are sitting on the equipment texting on your cell phone while others are waiting. The same goes for treadmill users talking on the phone the entire time.
Onions to the scammer (you know who you are). Wow, you sure had everyone fooled.
Now you’re on to the next victim. Sad she won’t remove the rose colored glasses and see things how they really are.
Onions to all those who don’t support senior alligator wrestling cage matches in this city. Senior lives matter. This would generate huge revenues and entertainment value for the city- unlike pickle ball courts.
Onions to the drivers of electric cars. You should not be able to drive on public roadways. The fuel tax we pay on fuel takes care of those roadways, but you don’t pay any. Maybe you should travel on the power line roads. The power company is the only one getting any kick back from you.
Orchids to the moms. I hope you had a nice ‘birthing person day’ formerly known as Mother’s Day. To us dads I hope we have a nice ‘sperm donor person’ day formerly known as Father’s Day. So demeaning, dehumanizing and rendering us valueless as humans. Can things get any nuttier? Most likely, yes!
Onions to the person who builds a two million dollar house from street to street but is too cheap to hire a gardener to maintain overgrown trees and dead landscaping.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
