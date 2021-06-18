Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the newbie who has hot water. Here’s a Havasu tip, turn off your water heater in the summer. It stores water and insulates it from the heat, unlike the water in your pipes. Now, all you have to do is remember to turn on the cold faucet for hot water and the hot faucet for cold water.
Onions to mom. You had a great teaching opportunity with your kids but you chose to shame another woman. To call another woman Big Foot’s sister because she did not “shave those stumps” goes to why kids are so screwed up-their parents have no common sense. Too bad your Mama didn’t raise you right.
Onions to Mr. Escalade. You live in Lake Havasu City with lots of boats! In order to prevent the spread of quagga mussels, owners remove the plug to drain all water from their boats and equipment. My guess is you were way too close. Perhaps keeping your distance will solve your problem. Quit blaming others!
Onions to the onion about the woman with the hairy legs. Good thing you are not the arbiter of her worth. Body hair is natural. The only thing neanderthal here is your thinking. Teach your children to not judge. Evolve.
Onions to whomever decided to bully a poor woman for not shaving her legs. What could have been a teachable moment to show compassion and slight empathy to someone whose story you don’t know, you decided to show your children how to publicly shame this woman.
Onions to the “new” city website. It’s always been a mess but now the “improved” site would not let me in to pay my water bill. I tried calling to make a payment at 9 a.m. but it said I was the 32nd caller in line. Complaints to customer service in the past got “I know it’s bad” response.
Orchids to Amber at Bradley Auto Body Shop and crew for excellent customer service on fixing our passenger door
Onions to all the people from California moving here and driving up rents and home ownership prices. Not gonna be many affordble places left to rent if this continues!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
