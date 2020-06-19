Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Gabby and Jesecca at South side Human Bean! Those two are the best. They both will have my order ready when I get to the window and no matter how busy they are and always make conversation. Each time they ask me how my day is and then tells me to have a good day. Thank you girls !
Orchids to A+ Mail and Business Center. Definitely made a great decision when they hired CJ! She is courteous, helpful, and efficient. She made returning cable equipment painless.Pricing was also reasonable compared to UPS or USPS. I’ll go back for sure! Thank you, CJ.
Onions to the marketing company. I know what advertising/marketing company not to use. Can’t even tip 15%. Cheapskates.
Onions to the boat repair place.
Orchids to Dr Saiz and staff for taking great care of me! Your staff is friendly and caring. Forever thankful!
Orchids to Razors Edge Flooring for the wonderful job they did installing tile throughout our entire house. They were very friendly, extremely thorough and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome. Thank you!
Onions to protesters. People should not fight with the police; should not take the officers weapons and should not run from the police. Personally, I think everybody should obey the law. This is all very silly.
Orchids to the cast and crew of “Hairspray Jr.” What talent the youth of this town has. Kira, your song was incredibly powerful. Thank you all for sharing your gifts. I loved it and it gave me great joy.
Orchids to Diane at Hair Productions. I have eyebrows now! Being told numerous times that it couldn’t be done. You did it. You Rock!
Orchids to my hairdresser Mariah Minor who keeps me beautified. Feels like family when, you walk in, everyone knows your name. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
