Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to finally getting rid of the one-way aisles in the grocery store!
Orchids for your orchids. I appreciate you so very much! It’s nice to hear that I’ve helped someone feel better.
Orchids to Robert Dowdy CPA and staff for all your help in solving all our tax situations. We couldn’t have done it without your help.
Onions to the boat ramp. You’re losing millions in revenue, sitting on your hands, moving the blame around, we need movers and shakers, not do nothing’ers.
Orchids to lady in the Expedition at Dairy Queen. You paid for our ice cream cone and root beer float. It was a nice surprise. We will pay it forward. Again, thank you.
Onions to all the Californians who come into town then complain about the service industry. FYI you have 49 other states to go to. Our locals and snowbirds love us!
Onions to medical man. You tell me I might need a “don’t resuscitate” paper. My decision. Then you tell me maybe a pair of legals can write such and save me money? I can barely afford one doctor. My decision is to live and save money by saying no.
Orchids to Dr. Tilgner, the nurses and staff at the second floor of Havasu Regional Medical Center. They treated this 93 year old with much kindness.
Orchids to Dynamic Cleaners: Romero, Aaron and Chase for another great job! The carpet and sofas look like new. Thank you!
Onions to verbal tippers/cheapskates. You ask for the veterans discount and tell the server “oh we’re going to tip you good.” You left her a crappy tip. What was the point of telling her you’d take care of her?
Orchids to Dr. Noronha and FNP Cox for taking the time to perform a medical procedure off schedule. They removed a two inch cactus spike that was embedded in my calf, and it is now healing nicely. I wonder if I’ll be so careless again when I garden. Old dogs just don’t learn.
Orchids to Sarah at Bliss. She is most likely one of the best hairdressers on the planet!
Onions to the adult probation department. They assigned a sex offender probation person to be my son’s probation officer. My son has no sex crimes on him. Don’t label him like that. I don’t want those two words anywhere around my son. It’s not right!
Orchids to all the wonderful people at Haven and especially Bethany my wonderful driver! You all rock!
Onions to the slimy crook selling me a bread maker at the moving sale. It doesn’t work and now you’re gone. I think you knew the internal oven was faulty. All I can do to recoup my loss is sell it to someone else, or donate to charity for a tax credit.
Onions to pedestrians at the bridge crosswalks. Thousands were spent installing lights to alert drivers. I sat at a patio area watching and less than half the walkers bothered to hit the button. I saw the bridge traffic stop and learned that a pedestrian had been hit in the crosswalk. Surprise.
Orchids to Larry at Havasularue Computer Repairs. My old computer died and I thought I was going to need a new one. Larry picked it up and did his magic and it came back to life. I am so very grateful, he is absolutely the best service in town. We are blessed to have him in Havasu.
Orchids to the Wet Clam. I see all of your advertising on Facebook and your menu looks great. I can’t wait to try it out when its grand opening happens.
Orchids to the realization that lotion really is wonders for your dry hands. Also make sure to be putting Vaseline in your nose to prevent nose bleeds!
Onions to the people who are OK with taking everything from the kids. You purposefully buy everything so that you can jack the price up. It is supposed to be fun for the kids but instead all of you turned it into greed thing.
Orchids to Brian Sweet and Company’s Pedro for building our awesome courtyard! We are enjoying it immensely! Great business and super nice guys! Thanks!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
