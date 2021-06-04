Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the customer. You told my manager that I seemed angry. It got me fired. Are you happy? You’d appear angry as well if you worked in that sweat shop. Don’t think for a minute that’s the last you’ll see of me. Stores in this town are desperate to hire angry types like me.
Onions to the grocery stores and their digital offers only to customers with smart phones. It is discrimination to the rest of us without those phones. I think this policy needs to change the offers should be for all people.
Orchids to the city for providing the Parks and Recreation’s summer program.
Onions. Another pedestrian injured on a London Bridge crosswalk! The new pedestrian signal lights installed at the intersection of Acoma and Pima should have been installed at the bridge, one on each side. The existing crosswalks on the bridge need much better protection and visibility.
Onions to the lame realtor. He talked us into going venetian blinds throughout the whole house. Now that it’s hot, and the fans and air conditioner are going full blast, these cheap slits of metal dance around like white ghost’s in a mortuary. I had to use duct tape to silence the clinking.
Onions to the bar with an overly loud blender. I’ve asked two bartenders, including the owner, to have that machine replaced. Those of us with hearing aids are blasted out of our stools each time that thing fires up. I’m sure it exceeds the allowable public noise limit set by OSHA which is 88 dba.
Orchids to all of those who support the community by donating to the Havasu Community Health Foundation. Their programs help many of those in need in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to the never sober veteran club member. Always flirting with our wives, I can’t believe he hasn’t been asked to resign. I’ve been told the man’s protected, because a large contingent of women claim he gives them more attention during hourly meetings, than they get all month long at home.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
