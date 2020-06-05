Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Shame on our city for allowing so many Californians to enter our city since the covid-19 outbreak when they are supposed to be staying home? They are bringing their virus here! Shame on all you Californians for coming here instead of staying home! Almighty dollar is higher than our personal health.
Orchids to Neil and crew at American Pro Movers. I called at the last minute and they fit me in. They were courteous professional and at a great price. I would highly recommend them to move anything.
Orchids to Gerber Collision and Glass for the excellent work on our Toyota Tacoma. Could not even tell it was ever damaged.
Orchids to TTS Landscaping. They are magic, three hours and my friend’s weedy neglected yard was perfectly manicured and all trash and weeds are gone. Thank you for a great job!
Orchids to Rattlesnake Equipment Rentals for their generous donation of the use of their lift used by HAPA for the art work at the KAWS (Kitchen Art Work Space) downtown. Havasu’s largest wall art! Great job, Rachel Kaiser.
Orchids to LHCPD for continued dedication during the pandemic and the influx of visitors. Pay these honorable public servants!
Onions to internet service. Come on, you have to do better. You have upped my monthly fee (without asking) to $99 so let’s at least be able to stream a program on the weekend. Put your money where your mouth is and show me how you’ve upgraded the service.
Orchids to Mowie. Thank you for setting a good example and wearing your covid-19 mask.
Orchids to Neil and crew at American Pro Movers. I called at the last minute and they fit me in. They were courteous professional and at a great price. I would highly recommend them to move anything you got.
Onions to looters. There is a difference between protesting and looting.
Orchids to knowing that dislike for a fellow human with no reason is statement of a person’s character. They will do anything to look like a good person in front of others. It is like a person who is cruel to animals for no reason. Steer clear of these people as they are capable of vile behavior.
Orchids to folks who know the difference between a protester and the low life idiots who take any opportunity to steal and destroy public and private property.
Onions to the local family medical office that didn’t have anyone working in their office wearing masks to protect their patients. When I questioned it they said it was their policy. My other doctor offices do require employees to wear masks.
Orchids to my husband who always helps me clean the house on the weekends. He even mops the floors.
Orchids to anyone who can clarify why browsing shelves in Walmart, 7-11, Smith’s, Walgreens, etc., often among a number of other folks, differs from browsing library shelves where rarely, if ever, did I encounter another person? Just wondering.
Onions to the libs moving here from Wisconsin, Oregon, Minnesota, and elsewhere. Please, consider Pheonix, Tucson, Los Angeles, ect. or, just stay home. Havasu is a patriotic town, and we would like to keep it that way.
Orchids to the onion! Not only was the boat parade not on Memorial Day. In general, there are few celebrations on the actual Memorial Day. Memorial Day is May 30. Congress’ passion for three day weekends off from their “hard working schedules” altered our history many years ago!
Orchids to those using common sense during this trying time. Masks, social distancing are a small part in the city’s re-opening Lake Havasu’s much needed businesses. Lets all help in getting folks back to work. “Ranger Terry.”
Orchids to protesting peacefullly.
Onions to all the boaters clogging up the streets downtown.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.