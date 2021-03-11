Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the people who tip for grocery pick up orders. Onions to the ones who don’t. Come on man, these people do all your legwork for you. Least you could do is tip them since you’re not charged the pickup fee.
Onions to the onion ripping on kids with candy cigarettes. Seriously? I’ve eaten candy cigarettes for years and I’m not addicted and I still look cool with or without them. You without sin, throw the first stone. Get a life.
Orchids to Blue Chair for having great food and pleasant servers! A very unique restaurant. Thanks.
Onions to gal offering to seat me in the bar. Did I look like I needed a drink before dinner? You think I was shaking because I’m an alcoholic? I’m on blood thinners lady. It was cold. As a recovering alcoholic the mere sound of swizzle sticks hitting glass turns me on. You about pushed me off the wagon.
Orchids to Leslie at Lowes. Made it so easy to start the process of getting my new countertop. Sent Matt with River Stone Works the very next day to measure. Both are so polite and professional. Many thanks!
Onions to the vaccine provider. How can you make an appointment, send a confirmation and run out of vaccine a half hour before my appointment? Can’t you people count?
Orchids to Kayla at Mohave County’s public health nursing department for her help obtaining an appointment at MCC for my second Moderna injection with Embry Health. She got done what seemed impossible during the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine shortage. You rock!
Onions to those who know their dogs bark all day long but do absolutely nothing to fix it. I am not an animal hater but after hours of listening to your two dogs barking, makes me wonder what kind of people you are.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center! We got our first dose of the Moderna vaccine today. Very organized. Minimal wait, efficient system. Thank you all for a job well done.
Onions to the clerk behind the counter calling me Bud. “You’re next, Bud.” For your information my name’s Don. Bud is generally a nickname given to a stoner or moron.
Orchids to Frank’s Auto Body. James very polite. Very fair prices. The secretary is outstanding and very helpful. Thank you very much. Rosemary Yonda.
Orchids to Edge General Contracting for the amazing work they did for us. Our home is more beautiful now due to their diligent, skilled team. Over the top with caring!
Orchids to police officer Josh Sondrol for the way he served our family at an accident scene about two weeks ago. While at the scene, our family came away highly impressed with this police officer. He cared. He made it easier for us. Thank you!
Orchids to Anderson Toyota for helping us to trade up to our RAV4 at just the time we needed it most. Jason, Rob, Stewart and all were so good to us. Many thanks.
Orchids to Patty who has walked the Island for many years while picking up trash along the way. I’m sure you’ve missed seeing her. She has broken and shattered her knee and will be out of commission for quite a while; those who’ve seen her, hope they can somehow wish her well. MH
Onions to whomever is in charge of vaccinating. It is the most un-organized. My 80 year old mom has been waiting since Jan. 14 for an appointment! I’m outraged.
Orchids to Wirefree Communications for their great service year after year after year! We’ve been with them since they purchased Red River. Their reliability is 99.99%. Repairs are remote and super-fast. Thanks to the whole staff. The best service by far of any company we’ve dealt with in this town.
Orchids to Fayette AC and Mohave Roofing. They answer the phone, show-up on time, and get the job done right the first time! Pleasure doing business with you!
Orchids to the gentleman and his son for stopping and helping me when I fell. It is so nice to know there are caring people around. My husband and I are so grateful for your act of kindness.
Orchids to all who make anyone’s day brighter by being polite, considerate or just sharing twinkle eyes over a mask. The world has enough hate in it. It takes no more effort than it does to be sullen and rude.
Orchids to the T-Mobile team. How amazing each and every one of you are. Thanks for making the switch over so easy!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.