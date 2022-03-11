Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the hospital emergency room on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Thank you for being so patient and kind, especially the night security officer for being there for us for hours. A super nice person. Also, thanks to the nurse; I’m sorry I didn’t get her name.
Orchids to event organizers who take on the costs, responsibility, logistics, and liability for spectators to enjoy the firework shows (which never have a guaranteed show length on any night.) We need you for an orderly and safe experience! Thank you!
Onions to the Onions about the slanderous merchandise offered at the swap meet. Where were you during the constant, often violent, onlsaught of anti-Trump rhetoric? Yeah..that’s what I thought. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Orchids to the many veterans living in our town. I had no idea! No wonder this is such a giving town with lots of class-acts! Lucky to live here.
Orchids to finally giving up satellite TV and living the life of a streamer!
Onions to the Onion about not living here if you can’t afford it. Lots of comments about how snobbish that was, but not one declined to admit that living here is a choice is the truth. Sometimes exercising your God given choices is the best remedy.
Onions to the girl in the Smith’s parking lot who just let the wind take her carelessly discarded basket slam right into a parked car. You should be glad that wasn’t my car. I hope Smith’s has cameras in their parking lot.
Onions to the additional development of Lake Havasu City. We don’t need more expensive homes. What we need is more water and less people and traffic.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
