Onions to the restaurant that would take cash only. Not a gift card. No explanation, your loss. We went elsewhere.
Orchids to the wonderful people at Sunrise Pharmacy, for the caring, efficient manner in giving the covid vaccine! You are a great asset to Lake Havasu City!
Onions to assistant manager for reprimanding me on not following the “chain of command”. I did! Grill managers have always had authority over floor leaders. I voiced my complaint to her. You saying I should’ve went to floor leader first is bogus, dude. Someone needs to educate you on how it works!
Orchids to 911 operators, police, firemen and paramedics. They saved my son’s life tonight. They are truly heroes! Thank you so much and God bless you! Waking up today could have been so much different. TYWAMH!
Onions to the lady and her elderly friend for talking and laughing while the National Anthem was being played.
Orchids to Sunrise Pharmacy, Blondie, and the whole staff for calling me to say there was a vaccine available. I have been waiting for weeks to get the vaccine, and finally got mine. Thanks to all for your professionalism, and helping with paperwork!
Orchids to the Embry Clinic for their timely process in getting my husband (81) and myself (74) set up for our first vaccination and our second vaccination.
Onions to co-worker. Not a day goes by that you don’t ask me how to do a routine task. You’ve been here longer than me. Blaming it on CRS syndrome is lame. I can’t remember stuff either. Strange that you have no problem using a smartphone. I believe you have what doctor’s call selective dumbness.
Onions to the rude dog owners who allow their pets to defecate on the golf course and are too lazy to pick up afterwards. I’ve seen several instances of this on both the east and west courses.
Orchids to the guy who helped me pick up my heavy motorcycle out of the wash near Trotwood.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
