Orchids to the wound clinic team led by Paul Klein, and outstanding nurses who rescued me from leg injuries. It took them four months of patience every Thursday and hard work to accomplish their mission to get me walking without pain and healing. I am not a good patient.
Orchids to many of my friends who chose not to go down the rabbit hole.
Orchids to all who come to visit Lake Havasu City to enjoy the lake, gather with friends and enjoy the great outdoors. Without having to listen the endless chatter by some of the minions that we have here.
Onions to the manager at the gym who is rude and condescending, not only to his employees but also to the customers. When we walk in you can always tell he’s in a bad mood. It’s time to find better polite management or we won’t be back!
Orchids to Walgreens’ pharmacists, technicians and staff for always being so professional, so pleasant, so knowledgeable and helpful. You are the best and we thank you for the outstanding service. J & P
Onions to the person blaming a garage service for not knowing your registration was expired. Their job is to take care of mechanical repairs, not state laws. Pretty sure you were emailed a payment reminder.
Orchids to Paul’s Sheds in Havasu. He did a great custom shed for me with meticulous attention to detail. I could tell he has built hundreds of sheds from memory.
Orchids to Daniel, “Baker Detailing” for a fantastic job done on our vehicle. He is a young man whose work ethics are great. I am glad we had you do the work you went beyond.
Orchids, roses and sincere thanks to Gwen and Gay at the Cancer Center’s Specialty Clinic at HRMC! They take such great care of my special needs son and he is never afraid because they are so professional and compassionate! Kerry’s Mom.
Orchids to the weather.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
