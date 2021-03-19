Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tim Shugrue for having air purifiers in all his restaurants. He really cares about his staff and customers breathing contaminant-free air.
Orchids to Palo Verde Internal Medicine staff for such efficient distribution of the Moderna Vaccine. I was called to come in this past Tuesday. Hardly any waiting time, I got my shot waited the 15 minutes and off I went. Thank you all for such great teamwork.
Onions to the old guy trying to park your big 250/350 long box four wheel drive pickup. I did see you get out and look to see how close you were when parking. And how you almost backed over a man because you did not see him. If you can’t park it, don’t drive it.
Orchids to the nurses, aides and therapy, at Haven Health for the very good care. Your service was appreciated. Dave 105
Orchids to Don in the parts department at Bradley Ford for his info regarding the sunroof on my F-350. He was very polite, informative and explained my options....Good Guy
Onions to what used to be the best thrift store in town? Dirty floors, dust bunnies and filthy shoes! We won’t be back!
Onions to young man trying to persuade me to take the deal. I know nothing of your BOGO scam. There has to be a catch as nothing’s free in this world. Someone has to pay. I believe you were trying to take me to the cleaners. I’m not a big person. Can only eat one burger because of low metabolism.
Orchids to Dr. Van. You’re the best there ever is. My tears of joy keep flowing, and my life is back because of your excellence. You made this procedure a fun experience and I appreciate you.
Orchids to Heather and the staff at Blondezee’s for retrieving and protecting my credit card. We will be back!
Orchids to Our Place, in the courtyard behind the Red Onion, for replicating a metal wall light. I had three quail lights, needed four. Good work, reasonable price, very nice people, awesome shop.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.