Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to William Moothart and Josef DeBower at Lake Havasu Dent Repair. Very professional. Very knowledgeable and experts at removing all dents. No Bondo. No need to repaint. Done in a day. Removed all dents in our 2005 Dodge Magnum wagon. Made the car look brand new. Awesome work, awesome people.
Onions to stylist refusing to give me a Mohawk saying it was name defamation. Said she could give me a “hedge” instead. No way! I walked out with the sheet still wrapped around me.
Onions to blitzed woman in bar referring to us as saddle tramps. I beg your pardon! We spend many hours on the seats of motorcycles but tramps we’re not. If you meant that to be funny it wasn’t. I could call you a bar fly but adding insult after an insult is wrong. The word lush sounds appropriate.
Orchids to Johnnies Auctions. He started on time, was very professional, and there was great deals to be had. I like driving by and seeing the stuff out front. I will definately be back. Thanks John and crew
Orchids to HAVEN Family center for helping. We really would not have made it without your kindness & guidance. It is awful that we need a place like this to help because of being abused but we are glad you are here! God bless you all.
Onions to the pot heads at the park. I was walking past you when there was a family right behind me. Couldn’t you have waited for the children to pass before blowing a cloud?
Onions to the shop. Their work says amateur. When I voiced my issues, you were verbally abusive and got in my face yelling no refunds! Came back next day to find my boots for sale. Bad business! Workmanship is poor and customer service is worse! B.B.B. has been notified about you!
Onions to a phone company that charges for high-speed internet only to find out we have only 0.75 speed! We were told the company wll not up grade fiber optic! Will not lower bill because of this. Too bad we were told. Hope you all are aware of this!
Orchids to the wind. It’s a lovely breeze.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
