Onions to the local radio station that wants our advertising dollars but continually goes off the air. This has been happening all winter and in years past as well. Get it fixed!
Onions to an old black car and off road vehicle
(one with a jack) sitting for months on Cisco Drive. Both are hard to see at night, and is very dangerous? Why is this allowed? Disabled vehicles?
Onions to the speeders on Arizona Blvd. It is 25 not 55. I have already seen 2 near misses and a motorcycle almost lose it in the last two weeks. Karma will catch up with you soon.
Orchids to the nice lady who hit my truck in the credit union parking lot and waited for me to come out to let me know. No damage. God Bless you, I’ll pay it forward.
Orchids to Elaine at Smith’s floral department in going the extra mile on doing research along with her supervisor on where I can purchase a lighted tree like their display. I Really appreciate it.
Orchids to The Mustard Seed restaurant and bar. Kudos to server Sidney and owner Jeff, both friendly and energetic staff. The food was terrific, and the first time I can say I had a hot dog that was delicious and a complete meal. Good job in cleaning and repainting of the location, very attractive. We will be back.
Orchids to allowing parents to sue teachers. Teachers can and have done tremendous emotional damage to children promoting their agenda. This is totally unacceptable. I agree that teachers ought to be able to sue negligent parents as well.
Onions to the onions about the retail store. You may have been there, but I quit going there two years ago for the same reason. That woman is absolutely intolerable. I honestly don’t know why anyone bothers to go there anymore, unless they are a glutton for punishment.
