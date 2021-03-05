Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the wonderful Joshua at In-n-Out Burger. He took such good care of the customers and treated me like a genuine gentleman. Will be back!
Orchids to those who own homes, pay taxes and use utilities, services, dining and shopping year round. Who is to say they are not Havasu residents, but perhaps they are “hummingbirds” who fly north for the hot months? Find a real cause to fight for!
Orchids to Brett at Whiz Kids. He was professional, knowledgeable and very patient helping me with all my electronic devices. He checked to make sure everything was working before leaving. I would highly recommend Whiz Kids for any of your wifi or computer issues. Thank you Brett!
Orchids to Dr. Sidiqi and all of his staff. So patient. So calm and profesional even when everything is chaotic and busy. Please be kind and respectful to them all. They are doing the best they can under the circumstances.
Orchids to Terry Guinn at Bradley Ford Lincoln for his help with my new tires and alignment. His kindness is greatly appreciated.
Orchids to all who state, “I won’t be back”. Please pick a few more places that you won’t be back too. That will make room for us normal folks. Isn’t funny, we see that quote way more in the winter months!
Orchids to masks and hand sanitizer. So far, I haven’t gotten a cold, flu or a sniffle from windy day dust. I may keep this up after the pandemic - at least going to the grocery store.
Orchids to the Papago Drive proving grounds. Drivers are proving every day that they can successfully break the posted speed limit by huge amounts. We need LHCPD to set up their official timing stand so trophies can be awarded to the winning competitors.
Onions to garage. I asked for a complete inspection. Less than a mile down the road after picking car up I’m busted for expired plates. My fault you say? Perhaps some. Your grease monkey Gomer should’ve caught it when he looked things over. Buy the man some glasses because he evidently needs them!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
