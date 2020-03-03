Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to those who recognize and appreciate our fine restaurants and their staff. A little “thank you” now and then goes a long way in ensuring a continuing service..
Orchids to River Roofing, Jason and the crew. Great job fixing and coating the patio before the storm. No leaks, affordable and quick.
Onions to the gas station clerk without an ounce of understanding as to what customer service entails. She rudely snaps at customers, as she did to me and presents herself incompetent. Her attitude makes for a very unpleasant experience. She might want find a job where she doesn’t inflict anymore negativity upon the public.
Onions to the landscape companies that dump gravel on the street and never clean up what is left over. When it rains we might as well be driving on a dirt road. You are no angel in this neighborhood.
Orchids to Porter’s Painting & Wallpaper for an excellent outside home paint job and being so accommodating with a two-tone color change.
Orchids to Rob Kowaleski at Mills Brothers furniture! During our personal medical emergency, you went out of your way to provide great help, service, pricing and quick delivery of a motorized chair in time for my husband’s return home from surgery.
Onions to individuals who fail to read the words on the sidewalks at the entrance to Rotary Park: No Dogs. The city of Lake Havasu has provided dog parks so you can exercise your pets.
Onions to individuals who take their dogs into restaurants. A lap dog is not a service dog.
Orchids to College Street Restaurant & Brewery. Great service and terrific burgers. Thanks so very much for everything!
Orchids to George at Walgreens. He greets everyone with a smile and makes the customers feel welcome. I have been blessed to know this man. Ranger Terry.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.