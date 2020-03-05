Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the person who wrote about the women in the halftime show. There was no way that there was any porn at all. I’m a woman. It was fabulous and the girls looked beautiful. I’m guessing your husband probably thought the same thing. Whoever writes these demeaning things, come into the 21st century. You’re not back in the 1800s where you had to wear long skirts and hide your legs. Kudos to J. Lo and Shakira. You did a fabulous job!
Onions to the onion who wrote about the Elks Lodge for not having chicken on rib night. Occasionally they will not have chicken or will run out of chicken before the night is over. Now they’ve stopped serving chicken completely. Couldn’t you have taken one for the team, sucked it up and had ribs once? Mrs. Voluptuous
Orchids to the manager of the Veterans Thrift Store. You answered the phone and delivered a wheel chair after hours. You were so pleasant and caring about us. You went beyond the call of duty. What a wonderful addition you are to our community. Jim and Dee
Onions to the politcians who compare campaigns to “war.” Luncheons and speeches do not compare to “war.” Concerned citizen.
Orchids to the patriot wearing the Fireman’s T-shirt at the Windsor Beach concert Sunday. When a obnoxious inebriated lady was sitting on the ground talking loudly on her cell phone while the National Anthem was being sung, he told her she was being disrespectful. All those around cheered!
With all the seniors walking Rotary Park and the Channel every morning, why are people allowed to ride bikes down there? Many whiz up from behind people and come dangerously close to causing an accident. There is a perfectly good bike path all the way through town. Someone is going to get hurt!
Orchids to Gloria at the DMV. Excellent service with a smile. A smooth operation and very informative as well.T-J.
