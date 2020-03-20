Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Big Orchids to Lisa C/No Place Like Home for all the help with my special friend!
Onions to hypocrites. You blatantly state you were once a visitor to Lake Havasu. Now that you live here full time you abhor visitors and growth and appear to be an expert on the needs of Lake Havasu. Get over it or move on with your negativity.
Orchids to the library and mail service company for offering the free jigsaw puzzle exchange program. It’s such a nice service to the community.
Onions to the city while other cities are canceling large gatherings to stop the spread of the virus. Havasu is waving flags, come here forget our population is the most vulnerable “old”. Money as usual and not what’s the right thing to do.
Orchids to Viking Lighting. Fixed my lamp right away.
Onions to the café. I received a gift card from “this” café. We planned on using the card for a partial payment. Their computer would not accept this card and told us to try again in a few weeks and maybe it would be good then. What a rip off. Jackie
Orchids to Spot Pizza. Thank you April and Cloe your warm and caring service once again was as outstanding as the food. Still the best pizza in the galaxy. Ron and Barb Sherwood
Orchids to the angel who stepped up and paid forward my purchase at the grocery store when I had misplaced my credit card. There are great folks out there and I met one. Minnesota snowbird.
Onions to the Onion on the Onion regarding the fraternal organization that was asked to educate someone on “supply & demand” so as to not run out of chicken at 5 p.m. on Wednesday’s “rib & chicken night”. It appears they do not have problem solvers either. Their solution for Wednesday Nite -- “NO” chicken! Ribs only!
Orchids to Lloyd and his wife at The Mailbox People. Fast, fair, friendly and efficient service. Highly recommended.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
