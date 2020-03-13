Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Megan at Vanity Studio formerly of Shear Perfection. Both amazing salons. Love my hair. You are amazing. Love your favorite snowbird!
Onions to the guy driving the Dodge minivan that pulled ahead of me in the drive-thru at Del Taco.
Orchids to him for paying for my order. Thank you very much and your courtesy was well appreciated.
Orchids to our waiter, Tony, at Shugrue’s. He helped us celebrate my birthday lunch. He was kind and very attentive. Thank you, Tony!
Onion to the bike shop that charged $42 to patch a bike tire. I could of bought a new tire for less. One word for you...Karma!
Orchids to Dr. Raj and his awesome staff. Very professional, knowledgeable and kind. He takes his time with patients. Thank you, Finger lady.
Onions to those who can’t read traffic signs. Fremont Dr. is 25 mph. Not 50 mph.
Orchids to the prettiest and sharpest Nail Salon in Town. Studio 108 you are great. Love my nails, love my toes, love your walls and promise to pay next time instead of just walking out.
Onions to Havasu streets. First oil and stone. Second the street sweeper then crack filling. Don’t drive down Mulberry if you have dentures because you will lose them
Orchids to A2Z Recycling. Great pricing on cans and plastics. This hidden gem is worth it!
Onions to a certain accountant that could not get our taxes finished in the year that it was supposed to be done! Kept after him and his reply “it will get done when it gets done” and it took another few months. No longer our accountant after 20 years of using him! What a lesson to us!
Orchids to Phoenix for police oversight. We need that in Lake Havasu. The public would be surprised what happens in cases of investigations and what does not happen in our tax funded city department. What do we have to lose except a few bad apples? Those who have nothing to hide, hide nothing!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
