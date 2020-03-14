Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the orchid about the doctor doing a successful knee replacement. I was hoping for surgery from him as well but after nine last minute calls from his office rescheduling my appointment, I sort of lost confidence.
Onions to the coach who made the student remove the uniform, without any other clothing to wear after! What’s wrong with you?
Orchids to Fidel at Cowboy Landscaping. He is the best and always does an awesome job. Thank you as always Debra Bosch
Orchids to Michelle and her crew at Printing Plus on their upcoming 25th anniversary of outstanding service in Havasu. As their motto says: “Quality isn’t an exception, it’s a rule!” Hope for another 25. C & L F
Orchids to the two nurses in the lobby at the hospital who noticed my wife was having seizure like symptoms. They called a code red and had 10 people there in an instant. Rushed her in emergency and took great care of her.
Onions to the police department for not identifying the person involved in a head on accident killing two people. Also where are the drug and alcohol results?
Orchids to my friend Jack Jamieson. Once again, he organized both the Main Street and ball park Havasu Deuces car shows. He along with true friends , displayed their love and care for this city. For all involved, I am proud. “Ranger Terry.”
Orchids to American Standard Roofing! I immediately received a call from Juan. Was so impressed in the work ethics, careful clean-up, and job well done. Cost was very reasonable compared to other estimates for a complete roof replacement. Definitely recommend!
Orchids to Coach at Finney’s. Not only can he pour a good beer, but he gives an extra sense of comfort. Thank you.
Orchids to Jamie from Sundance and Justin from Bodyline that took a freak accident and turned it into a positive experience revealing their concern for their customers. Minnesota winter visitor.
Onions to the gentlemen, using bare hands to reach in and grab rolls out of the bread bin. Deli staff asked nicely to please use the tongs, you snapped “I tried, didn’t work”. Lazy. Two different set of tongs in front of you. Sanitation is imperative right now, please think of yourself and others.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
