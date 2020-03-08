Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my sister Carol. Her chili tore my gut, fried my brain, but left me craving for more. This lady has an art, it’s called cooking. I am so very proud of her. Try her tacos, they will kick your rear. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to the onions about smoking. No one would cater to this practice and it’s high time it changes.
Orchids to Leann at Walgreens. Her customers leave with a smile, knowing they were treated well. Its true that a rose can grow in the desert.
Onions to the breakfast place that made me leave because my children were late and they wanted my table free. I had already ordered and I didn’t even receive my food. I have been going there for 17 years. Not anymore! Shame on you
Orchids to my neighbors Karen and Keith. I feel blessed having these two living next door to me. They bring sunshine on a cloudy day. To them, I say thank you.
Orchids to the young lady who helped me push my Blazer out of the road when I ran out of gas on Acoma Blvd. You are not only cute but strong too. Thanks!
Onions to the internet provider for a $10 increase. No notification. Terrible service for $100 a month. Talk about a monopoly with only two providers.
Onions to those who choose to go to dog friendly restaurants and then complain about dogs being there.
Orchid to the ladies who helped me after I passed out in the IHOP bathroom. So thankful.
Orchids to the lovely local who paid for my drink order at the American Legion and welcomed me to your beautiful city.
Onions to the large trucks with signs on the back stating “Keep Back 200 feet, not responsible for broken windshields.” You are responsible for anything and everything that falls off your truck and any damage you cause.
Orchids to Rocky at the Senior Center for finding my clip-on earring and keeping it safe until it was returned to me. Thank you. L.
