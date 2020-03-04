Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Rob. It’s so great to know that people like Rob are willing to “do the right thing” for a Havasu neighbor in distress .
Orchids to Luis, The Palm Tree Guy. If you want excellent landscape work, go no further than Luis. His work is first class, on time and excellent. Bob and Arleen
We need Erin Brokovich to advise our Mohave County Supervisors on contaminates. Once the mining industry gets an inch they will take a mile. Don’t be so naive and reckless with our lives.
Orchids to Senator Krysten Sinema for supporting our veterans. You are outstanding and work across party lines for the good of our veterans.
Onions to our state legislators for even considering a 100% increase to the gasoline tax. Maybe they are trying to compete with California gas prices.
Onions to the cable company again. Once again they have raised their rates. I am now paying $40 more then I did six months ago. Is there a cap on this service? Help! Sad and broke.
Orchids to Brian at Desert Storm on the final phase of our new pool. You have exceeded our expectations. From the dig, concrete, tile and travertine. So professional and clean. Its beautiful. April was so pleasant. Thanks Brian, Gib and Cindy M.
Orchids to Mark Payne, owner of Blue River Gems on McCulloch Blvd. for high-quality merchandise and repair service provided.
Orchids to Joe at the Gretsch guitar tent next to the stage at the Rockabilly Reunion. He fixed a problem I knew of and one I didn’t know of on my Gretsch Jet. Now this guitar is ready for rockin’. Thanks Joe.
Orchids to “Better Plumbing by Farr”. I called for service because of a leak and was called back right away to set an appointment. Shawn came over and took care of the problem pronto. He also took care of a problem unrelated to the leak.Talk about customer service! Thank you Shaun!
N.S.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.