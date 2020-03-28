Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our hospital in our troubled times. Since no visitors are allowed and unable to contact family, even by phone ...please, nurses and aides, etc. make sure the patients know and understand ‘the outside’ condition and reason they are not allowed to have visitors.
Onions to grocery shoppers who pick up necessary items that they already have so much of and leave nothing for those of us in need.Mainly toilet paper of which there is no shortage, but some with their shopping habits make it a problem.
Orchids to all of the LHHS administration for your compassionate leadership during this challenging time. You are so appreciated. CD
Onion to the onion giver about all the out of town guests hoarding everything in their RV’s and leaving town! You can’t be serious. Residents are just as guilty.
Orchids to HRMC employees Ana in admitting; Lorna in Grievances; Ann, Radiology Supervisor; and Jessica, RN for your caring and efforts to make right what began as a test blunder. Thank you all for being there for me and for all you do.
Onions to all of the narrow minded people in Lake Havasu City not agreeing to telemedicine appointments with our health care providers! They have always taken care of you and now you dare to put their lives at risk with COVID-19. It is real people. Wake up and respect fellow Americans even if you don’t care about yourselves.
Orchids to Justin, the bartender and server at College Street. He is so friendly, knowledgeable and makes a real good margarita. We hope the management appreciates him!
Onions to the onion about the sand box onion, obviously not knowing what that onion was about , going on about hate speech, unhealthy air, etc. You need to know what that onion was about before ranting your agenda and making a fool of yourself. Thanks for the laugh.
Orchids to Holli of Great Clips on Southside. Best haircut ever! Couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome. Thank you, Holli, for accepting awesome challenges others had declined to tackle.
Onions to all who think only snowbirds are hauling stock items home. Locals are buying items for relatives in other states too. Until recently, Californians were coming and buying as well. And it looks like more locals have three to four persons in their shopping groups to optimize purchase limits.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
