Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our winter visitors, but please go home. When a major outbreak of the virus hits us there may not be enough beds at our hospital to accommodate everyone. You included. Food is also a concern.
Onions to the irresponsible bars and private clubs still open and putting everyone at risk.
Orchids to Linda at Albertsons. Thank you for helping with all the special orders. See you in the fall. From your root beer fans from Michigan.
Onions to all the stores for not limiting amounts to purchase. Therefore everyone can purchase all they want, not just snowbirds. Too late now, they are all leaving.
Orchids to the one club in town responsible enough to close when the others stay open exposing their members to the virus. Shut down for the 14 day period. It’s bad enough the members get to suck smoke. Now the virus too. Boo to you.
Onions to all the bars that stayed open. I guess the almighty dollar wins again. You even promoted spring break. Shame on you.
Orchids to the couple who brought their elderly father into a restaurant and complained because they were seated by nurses. You ignorantly yell out that they should be wearing masks. Maybe you should stay at home instead of bringing your dad into public.
Onions for telling me that all I need is gloves and a mask to go to Bashas’. They lied, everyone there had clothes on. The secret shopper.
Orchids to our nurse practitioner Shawn O’Haver. He is kind, professional and it is obvious he really cares about patients. Nice to see that there are some in the health care professions that are in it for patient care and not just the money. A grateful patient
Onions to all who work for tips. Stop complaining about everything. You have a choice where you go. It is America, in case you have not noticed. This happens every winter with you people.
Orchids to all the stores for putting limits on toilet paper sales to those folks who clearly must be “full of it.”
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
