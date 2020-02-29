Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the band “Perfect Strangers” who played at the R Bar. Their band is wonderful to listen & dance to. They should be called the Perfect Band! Great music to dance to with Destiny.
Orchids to the honest person who found my credit card at Maveriks on Feb 16th and took it into the store. I really appreciate your integrity.
Orchids to my pal Lars who wore ty-die t-shirt and bellbottom paisley print pants to my birthday party in remembrance of our youth.
Orchids to the onion about smoking. We have also left due to the unhealthy air. It’s easy to see why you’re operating at a loss as all of our friends have left for a healthier environment as no one should have to eat in a smoke filled room. That’s why all dining rooms in this town are smoke free.
Onions to the gray, sweet 16/midlife crisis Cadillac, traveling N on 95 near Cattail Cove. You almost killed a bunch of innocent people. Nevertheless, I forwarded a dash cam video to DPS with a clear plate. Hope it was worth it! Goodbye, good luck, and Godspeed!
Orchids to Brandon, Nick and Kelly of Mohave Mist and Spa for getting my hottub working again. Kelly called to see if everything was going good, that’s what I call good customer service. They are a great team. Fran
Orchids to Lake Havasu Windsor State Park and Dan for accommodating our group from Prestige Assisted Living. We had a lovely time at the cactus garden having our picnic. It’s a very nice spot to stop and enjoy a beautiful day.
Orchids to Smith’s! It appears Smith’s is the only company/business that gets it! We have an older senior population. In winter it doubles! Please add more handicap and senior parking for us like Smith’s did! Is anyone listening?
Onions to the new home on Cabana. First off…beautiful home & landscaping and seem to be really nice people. Only gripe are the outside lights. My rule of thumb on outdoor lighting is this: If your lights light up other peoples homes, then perhaps get lights that have a sconce so your lights light up your home. Just a thought.
Orchids to Hailey at Mojave County Library for much needed assistance on PC’s and Printers. 4 thumbs, Ed & Dan
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
