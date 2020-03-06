Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the mom at Cypress Park with two little boys. A strong willed child will never stop testing you, but you are doing a great job. Don’t buy into the “I must be a failure”. Hope you have time to read this. I’ve had one of those and know some days you hang on by a thread. Keep up the good work.
Orchids to Maryanne at NCS Accounting. You helped me through a difficult time when my mom passed away. Professional, answered all my questions, and provided great suggestions as I move into the retirement phase of my life. Thank you. See you next year.
Onions to the communications director for the county. Please read Gray Mountain by John Grisham about the horrors of the mining industry. Then communicate why you support them over the citizens.
Onions to the judge. Twelve million drug arrest and you release them with no bond! Something seriously wrong here people!
Onions to the business that makes the entrance to Havasu’s downtown look like a cheap garage sale with junk spilling out its doors. How tacky. Put it away.
Orchids to Brittany at Legendz Sports Bar. Her top notch customer service on our recent Friday night visit was refreshing. She was very attentive and personable. We will be back. SCP Jim.
Orchids to Alex at Smiths! He is a hard worker and always asks if I need help out. I appreciate his thoughfulness. Alex is another asset to the best store in town!
Onions to the Justice of the Peace pretending to be a judge who released two dangerous drug dealers! I would be shocked if those ankle monitors aren’t already clipped and those druggies are in the wind.
Orchids to the efforts of the police departments for risking their lives to stop drugs coming in.
Onions to people asking my husband about the bandage on his face. Why would he want to discuss his medical issues with a stranger? Please respect his privacy by not calling more attention to him by your remarks.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.