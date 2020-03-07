Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Colby for the compassionate, compelling talk you gave to the PEO Ladies at Shugrues. Your message was well received! Good luck to you.
Orchids to Ron who changed a tire for a lady in distress at Rotary Park. Your kind and unselfish action is deeply appreciated. Judy
Onions to the city for promoting Spring Break when there is a deadly virus spreading through out the US. We don’t need people from all over the US coming to our town during this epidemic.
Orchids to the greeter at Desert Martini. I’ve known George for a few years and he’s nothing but North Dakota nice !
Onions to everyone who is draining their pools in the wrong hours. The rule says you can drain your pool from 7 p.m.-7 a.m., not during prime time. If so you have to get a permit for other time during the day. Raven
Orchids to the media. I appreciate the media warning us about coronavirus and giving information and health advice. You provide a wonderful service to us. Thank you.
Orchids to social workers.March is Social Worker Appreciation Month. Thank God for social workers protecting children and families when others look away and pretend not to see. They make sure people are safe, get medical care, counseling, clothing and food. God Bless You!
Onions to the doctor’s office that charges for an office visit just to sign a document. Unbelievable.
Orchids to John who stopped to help me at Ace Hardware when I was a mess. He was the nicest man. He recognized my department ring as a deputy and had the kindest things to say. He then got ahold of my husband to pick me up and get home safely. Roselyn
Onions to the gossiping in the womens sand box about our volunteer bar tender. There are other clubs to join. Keep our club great.
Orchids to Rhonda our favorite club volunteer for making Havasu great again.
Orchids to Jordan at Frank-n-Steins bar. He truly is the kindest and most amazing person ever! His heart and generosity exceeds expectations of any man I have ever met. Thank you Jordan for being apart of this world!
As a healthcare provider, I agree with the Onion to the city for encouraging Spring Break visitors! Covid 19k is deadly and we having a large senior population! Not a smart idea at all!
