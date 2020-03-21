Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the hoarders in Havasu who buy all the toilet paper, food, meat, bread, soap and pasta because of the coronavirus. Selfish to hog it all and not leave any for others. It’s not fair. Leave some for people who genuinely need it!
Orchids to Jersey’s for having their dining room open to the public during hard times. Our waitress was cheerful and a delight. Our food was delicious. Thank you.
Onions to the unhealthy eating habits in Havasu. Shopping in the big grocery store, most shelves were all but empty. Most junk, and prepared food gone. However, the salad dressing displays were chock full, as was the produce section, which was being lightly shopped. Sad mirror on the populace.
Orchids to Dr. Prater, and the nurses and staff at the Surgery Center. They all took excellent care of me during my recent surgery. You will all get a roll of toilet paper for my appreciation for your services!
Onions to many businesses who are using the coronavirus scare to gouge and take advantage of people shopping for toilet paper, in store or on-line, a 4 pack from $8 on up to $30. It’s disappointing you don’t value your long time customers and consider what we are all going through.
Orchids to the young woman who volunteered to bag my groceries for me when the store was so busy during another shopping trip. People can be very thoughtful, especially when we are facing difficult times such as the present health worries.
Onions to the gym that is using coronavirus as an excuse to fail to provide the access that members pay for and for also failing to allow members to cancel breached contracts without penalty. If you are going to deny me access, at least let me quit!
Orchids to all the grocery store workers. I look forward to seeing Carl in the meat department and Jo at checkout at Smith’s every Wednesday. Thanks for all the hard work from everyone.
Onions to onion regarding pool water. Most pool water contains chlorine. I don’t want to drive thru it either. So it is not just water!
Onions to the onion. Really? Two women walking dogs in Rotary Park fell? Dogs are not allowed there. Let’s get real with your onions.
