Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion giver who thinks she owns the name “Aquaholic.” It’s been in the top 10 boat names many times since 2003 per boatus.com.
Onions to gawkers outside the bar entrance watching my friend nearly heave himself to death. To record such was despicable. He had a few too many drinks and nothing else. For the lady expressing concern, my pal recovered by morning. Next time he’ll stick to beer instead of Harvey Wallbangers.
Orchids to Brad from Suddenlink. He resolved our losing internet access problem at Lamb of God Lutheran Church. A previous tech had just replaced the modem and left. Brad responded very quickly and found the problem.
Orchids to Mike the RV tank cleaner. Thanks for the great job. Persistence and professionalism paid off.
Onions to the boat owner. The boat name “Aquaholic” is not copyrighted by anyone. I’ve been a boater for almost 50 years. I’ve seen that name on boats for nearly that long, in salt and fresh water, and from PA and points East to CA and AK in the West. You aren’t the first and it’s not yours!
Onions to all the pain management doctors who gives their patients prescriptions every month for narcotic pain medication. If you only had a clue as to how many patients really don’t need those medications. They take one a day and they sell the rest for marijuana. Suggestion, fill their meds weekly.
Orchids to Dana at College Street Brewery. We sat at the bar and got amazing service and fast drinks. My friend only drinks fruity drinks and Dana didn’t mind making them during her rush. The food was amazing of course but she was even better. I haven’t been there in a while and I forget it is there, but I’ll be back!
Orchids to Aimee the phlebotomist: Queen of the blood draw.
Orchids to Andrea and Dr. Ahn for expediting my implant. They got me back in quickly when there was a computer glitch and the order didn’t reach the lab.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
