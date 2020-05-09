Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the vacation rental across the street from my home. Over 25 different cars from out of state, mostly California, just this month. Stay home, now is not the time for vacation. Shame on the greedy, home owners risking others lives for their financial gain.
Orchids to Sarah & Debbie. Two beautiful young ladies who prepared brown bag lunches and delivered them to the elderly residing at Lakeside Park. They wouldn’t accept any money at all, just wanted to take care of the people here.
There’ll be a special place in heaven for those two, for sure. Thank you so much girls!
Onions to the person who must have jumped my fence to steal Little Herman the Hamster I had him tied up to the cactus out back with his little hamster leash so he could get some fresh air and a hour later I came back and he was gone. His leash little collar and some fur where the only thing left.
Orchids to the guy working out of his garage. Keep those fake Orchids about how great you are coming. Comical. Those that know you are getting a good laugh.
Onions to the fire department. Please tell me why you needed two battalion chiefs and a division chief on a small electrical garage fire? You mean to tell me the FD needs two battalion chiefs on every call? What are company officers for?
Orchids to the In-N-Out for putting out your food in a timely manner. Even though it was a long line you kept it going. Thank you very much.
Onions to the RV park that packs in the campers. Almost no social distancing. Only compliance is pool and clubhouse closures. Not safe for their staff or the snowbirds still there and their full-time residents.
Orchids to me for being awesome. I haven’t heard that in a while and I don’t want ya all to lose focus here. Let’s all say it together “Shane’s Awesome!” Great job everybody. Thanks, Shane.
Onions to the man I know was hoarding beer. I saw you at two different supermarkets on the same day. I have your license number, but have not as yet turned it in to authorities. Perhaps you should think about taking one of those six-packs back!
Orchids to beady-eyed Bob. Your never ending stories of people, places and things always gives a raised eyebrow and a wow that’s weird feeling. It’s amazing how someone that consumes that much hooch has only had a few blackened eyes. I guess when you’re all alone having anyone who listens is lucky.
Onions to the masonry company that says they will call you back in 24 hours and never calls. Too big for the little man.
Orchids to Smith’s grocery pickup. It is an easy and smooth way to get weekly groceries. There are too many unmasked shoppers in town.
