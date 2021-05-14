Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the misinformed gentleman regarding funeral planning. The county is not required to give you a decent burial. There are many advantages to pre-planning. Contact your local funeral home to get the correct information. I should know - 25 year funeral director.
Orchids to Tile and Carpet Unlimited installers Ken and Wes for carpet, Mitch for tile repair, and to Jay and Jessie for flooring installations during the excellent makeover of our floors. Everyone was polite, fast, efficient, and also assured furniture was moved carefully before and after installations. It was a pleasant surprise that all work was completed a day faster than expected.
Onions to the people complaining about restaurants raising prices, coffee cups not having handles, etc. You realize you have the choice to go somewhere else? There are plenty of us to keep them in business.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body Shop. They did a magnificent job repairing my car. One day ahead of the schedule time, which saved on the car rental. Thank you for your outstanding service and professionally ran shop.
Orchids to Authentic Painting & Coatings. Thank you to the team leader Oscar, for restoring our chipped and peeling cooldeck to look like new. Sometimes you wonder how a job is going to turn out - not with APC though, spectacular high quality results every time.
Onions to new ownership of the gas station. They came in from California and raised the price of everything. I feel bad for the staff.
Onions to the rude employee at the drug store. If you’re that unhappy at your job, maybe it’s time to retire. I left flabbergasted that in this day and age someone could be so insensitive to me and my needs. I guess I will be going to the one across the street from now on. The employees actually want to help you and smile while doing it.
Onions to the police.It would be easy to fully support them if the rules applied to everyone. Other “families” get away with so much nonsense and never get DUIs or in trouble.
