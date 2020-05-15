Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to not enforcing the safety measures due to the covid-19. Boats are mooring, filled with over 10 people and 90% from out of state. Does no good to make rules and ignore offenders. Leaves a bad taste in locals mouths to watch authorities ignore so many violators. Please enforce or lift restrictions.
Orchids to Devin White of Compass for bringing in the delicious margaritas. The residents really enjoyed them.
Orchids to the Suddenlink techs. Working Friday afternoon and evening on Thundercloud Drive to get their customers service restored. Job well done and very much appreciated.
Onions to building a wall on the south side of the state. We need one on the west side a whole lot more.
Onions to those who won't close the boat ramp sites. Those who come in and are not caring about citizens health and using up our food. No back bone to protect Lake Havasu City residents. We don't need an increase in the virus here. Go home and stay there till this is over.
Onions to Lake Havasu. People who live in this town have to stay home. Out-of-state people come for weekend vacations, boating and to party.
Orchids to our vice mayor, David Lane, for all the hard and caring work he does for our city and its residents. He is truly a caring man. The Tieri Family
Orchids to Kool Wave Air Conditioning. He had us cooled down in less than two hours. Special thanks to Julien! You are the man. Appreciation from Avalon Ave.
Orchids to Freedom Roofing, Inc. for a job well done. Kevin and his crew were great from start to finish and clean-up was thorough. Tradewind Drive.
Onions to those saying “our lake,” “our beaches” etc. They’re not yours! Most are public entities belonging to the public. First time in 40 years living here I’m embarrassed of the way Havasuvians are acting. But maybe you’re not a true Havasuvian.
Onions to all you visitor haters. Without the visitors this town would be an oasis in the desert. Were you not visitors here once yourselves?
Orchids to veteran Bernie Wadekamper for your knowledge in being a legend in NHRA Drag Racing. A many time champion in fuel funny cars, being a crew chief of Ed “The Ace” McCullough. Thank you and Carol for being generous at donating to charities in LHC. DS.
Orchids to Horizon Bank. We wanted to open a savings account. They called us the next day and had everything ready for us at the drive up window! They are a great bank that really cares about their customers.
Onions to the graduates and their parents posting pictures of their kids hugging all their classmates while getting ready for virtual graduation. None of you know if the person you hugged was around anyone who could be a carrier but not show symptoms yet. Unbelievable!
Orchids to Triple C. They did an excellent job cleaning our tile floors. Thank you, Tim.
Orchids to everyone not wearing a mask. Masks harbor virus. Read the science.
Orchids to Arlee at Van Rooy Plumbing for the awesome job on are RO System. You are the best. Richard & Penny
Orchids to the dedicated Meals on Wheels drivers and shotguns who make sure Havasu’s home bound folks get a nutritious meal every day! Thank you!
Orchids to River Screens for being so kind in fixing my broken lock. Also to the UniSource representative who was so sweet.
Onions to me. My neighbor passed several days ago, alone, with no one by his side. I never said hello, nor did I ever express my thanks for him being my neighbor. I know your resting well. Even at my age. I have learned another lesson. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to Billie B. for the “ear saving” headband for the staff here at Prestige. They all love them and they are very stylish.
Orchids to J D’Uva Plumbing for the beautiful new bathtub. Everyone there is so helpful and kind. Thank you for always being available for all our plumbing problems. Cherie.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.