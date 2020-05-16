Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the young man that allows his dog to poop in other people’s yards when he walks him. His leash does not have the doggie bag holder. He just watches then walks away. Some neighbors have put signs in their yards. It is a fine for not picking up after your dog. Be responsible.
Orchids to Angelina’s Italian Kitchen for going the extra mile to keep staff and takeout customers safe!
Onions to the store that would not let me return a broken item. I purchased a broken item, (in the packaging you could not tell). I tried to return it or get a store credit or something, anything, since it can only be thrown away at this point. The worker completely refused to help me.
Orchids to Sam at Chevron. You bust your hump on a daily basis. You greet everyone with a smile. You take pride in what you do. That, in its self, is a rarity. I’m glad you are my friend. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to Aaron at DéLuxe Boot and Shoe Repair. He is a cobbler in the truest sense of the word.
Orchids to Mary, who keeps all the ducks in a row. Thanks, Utah
Onions to the people still stocking up on toilet paper. If you don’t have enough yet, think about buying Kaopectate.
Onions to local businesses that don’t have their workers wearing masks and gloves. Your employee’s safety is important, too.
Orchids to Juliana at the Walmart vision center. Best customer service and satisfaction on fixing a big problem. I will always go back and recommend them.
Onions to the hotels. Every hotel open is full of out-of-state boaters. Doesn’t matter they are all here helping spread this virus. Why are they not staying home? The lake is packed and stores are jammed. The Landing on the other side of the lake is closed but we’re not. This is ridiculous.
Orchids to Renee at HRMC Outpatient MRI. Always so kind and caring. Thank you for listening. From your favorite MRI patient.
Onions to people that need to dictate who should do what. I don’t wear a mask because I choose not to. The news media spews the same crap over and over. You are being brainwashed. We’re like zombies — do this, not that. I’m over it. Isn’t this America?
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Golf Course for giving the community a morale boost in these hard times. When I drive by, it’s great to see people enjoying themselves.
Onions to out-of-staters. If Arizona has to stay home until the middle of May, then so do you.
Onions to Uncle Joe. All we asked him to do was cut the cake.
Orchids to Shugrue’s. The whole quiche was the best we have ever had. Bacon, mushroom, onion and broccoli. Keep selling them. Addicted!
Onions to poor little Herman the hamster’s owner for leaving him outside and unguarded for an hour.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.