Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the LHC fire department. I left a message on the non-emergency number, and they called back over 18 hours later, the next day. Really? Next time call 911.
Orchids to Mark at Car Toyz for going the extra mile. Chivalry isn't dead. Trying to pay it forward. White Ranger.
Onions to the lack of leadership in the business department! Paycheck not accurate and no oversight. Starts at the top. Excuses, excuses. My department is overwhelmed. Time for some changes. Stop the Napoleon complex!
Orchids to the female Circle K employee who paid for my soda, for me being a healthcare worker. I greatly appreciate it.
Orchids to Shoreline Plumbing. Terrific, speedy and excellent work. Thank you. Bill and Marit Hemsley
Onions to the person complaining about people swimming in the pool. What do you care, you obviously weren’t planning on using it.
Onions to the businesses for not requiring face covering in order to enter the building.
Orchids to the Goodman family for buying lunch for Starline Elementary teachers. It was appreciated by all.
Orchids to John the manager at Smith’s. This careless old lady lost something and John was gracious and replaced it for me. In these trying times it was greatly appreciated. Thank you again and God bless. Jean F.
Orchids to everyone, especially the ladies, who do a great job for us at the Safeway pharmacy. Over these 20 years, we can’t say “thank you” enough to express our gratitude for all you do. Even with winter visitors, summer partiers, and now the novel coronavirus, you’re always amazing! Thank you all!
Orchids to Pro Power Painting for an outstanding job on our pool cool deck. Kyle is your guy if you need neat, fast painting done. He can do it all.
Onions to the city. Just got through striping all the streets. Now we are “paving” in with LHC cement and gravel. What the heck is going on, more money than brains! Doubt that too.
Orchids to Shugrue’s. Neighbors ordered take out Easter dinner and invited us to share on their patio. Fabulous. From presentation to mouth-watering food. Thanks for making our Easter memorable, especially in these trying times.
Orchids to the 80 volunteer seamstresses and Human Bean for keeping us safe! Providing our community with three locations to get much needed masks that has reduced our exposure immensely. Now we can be safer! Many thanks!
Onions to the restaurant owner. Stop with your whining about losing money. Many are in the same pontoon. If it is too much for you the highway is close enough to take you away. EH Raven.
Orchids to the people that don’t need the $1200. They should give it to those who need it for food and toilet paper. Isn’t that what Easter and Passover are all about. Let all fear be gently laid aside, that love may find its rightful place in you.
Orchids to all who understand not all out-of-state plates are people who just arrived to escape the virus. Many of us are following stay at home orders of states between here and where we want to get, by not traveling. No, we are not hoarding or taking toilet paper when we leave! Shop a week at a time. All’s well.
Orchids to all receiving $1,200 checks that they don’t need and who turn around and give it to someone who does.
Orchids to the lady who helped me retrieve the purse from the young man who felt he needed it more than the woman he took it from. No one else stepped forward to help. I noticed both of you and I left with a smile on my face. “Ranger Terry.”
Onions to big groups of people sitting together. Mostly out-of-towners. Took pictures and presented them to the mayor. He told me his hands were tied from the governor. After the state home order was in effect I still witness 10 to 15 on a job site together. Do the math.
Orchids to Garitee Landscaping. They did an outstanding job remodeling my yard with the best pricing. Outstanding.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
