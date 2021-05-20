Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the lady in charge of special education. She doesn’t listen to parents at all and is very rude. I have been trying to deal with her for years and she just keeps getting worse.
Orchids to Dr. Ong Velaso and staff for such kindness and compassion in helping me with an RX refill. Virtual appointment, as I cannot make an office appointment at this time. So very grateful.
Onions to the gray van with the ladder on top. They were too impatient to wait for the school bus to unload a wheelchair student on Daytona. You decided to use the bike lane to pass the line of cars. Shame on you!
Onions to the mail carrier’s excuse for poor mail service. “Amazon packages are killing us”. Really? With more electronic fund transfers for bills and many “opting out” of junk mail, the post office has less regular mail to deliver than ever before.
Onions to the drivers on State Route 95, Mulberry and Lake Havasu Avenue for not obeying the “No Turn on Red”. I use that intersection four times a day minimum. Every day I see violators. Especially right turns off of State Route 95. Drivers turn anyway and wait for the first green onto Lake Havasu Avenue.
Orchids to First Mobile Lab Service and Joanie. A great convenience for us seniors. Your professionalism and expertise were much appreciated.
Orchids to Josef at Havasu Dent Repair for making our car look like new again. Work was promptly done at a reasonable price. Thanks for offering such a good service in our city.
Orchids to the onion regarding the failed the businesses drug test and was a little buzzed when they came in. Your loss, they stated. Our future generation scares the heck out of me.
Onions to those whining about unemployment. How about business owners’ start paying a decent wage. Most jobs being offered now are part-time with no benefits. Wish I lived when $100 bought a month’s worth of groceries.
Onions to lady who walks her three big dogs on Buoy and Tahitian. Please pick up your poop when walking your dog. You let them poop in the streets and in people’s yards. I have run over your dog’s poop. I know who you are and I will be bringing it back to you.
Orchids to working on the stop lights on State Route 95. Maybe we will have fewer people run red lights and make it safer for those crossing the highway. As it stands now it is rather unsafe crossing the highway because of so many red light runners.
Onions to the person complaining about his high water bill. If your water usage is $20 then your sewer bill will be high. Control your water usage and your bill will be lower. My water usage is $4 per month so my bill is about $70 per month, not like your $118.
Orchids to whatever business didn’t hire Buzz. You come into a potential job offer “a bit buzzed” and then get upset with the business for you failing the drug test? Really? You sound like a transplant, go back to wherever that behavior is acceptable, because here it isn’t tolerated.
Onions to those inconsiderate souls showing up early at the event and taking all the seats. I assume you are retired seniors. The event didn’t start until six and I hear many of you arrived at five. Bet you had to interrupt your naps to get there so fast.
Orchids to Susan at Smiths grocery store for always brightening one’s day! Thank you!
Orchids to a beautiful generous loving husband! You mean the world to me! And everything in it Chico.
Onions to the guy with a cigarette parked in front of Dunkin Donuts. You were blocking the exit of the drive through. I didn’t want to honk at you but even with your window down, you still didn’t hear me yell “excuse me” twice.
Orchids to Palo Verde Medicine for such good care in giving out the covid-19 vaccine shots.
Orchids to Robert at Discount Tire who was so helpful, knowledgeable, and cheerful. A pleasure to work with. Discount Tire is lucky to have him on their staff.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
