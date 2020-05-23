Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to a few restaurants that opened with no masks on staff, no distancing and overcrowded, which will contribute to a spike in virus cases and probably a need to go back into isolation which impacts all the other businesses who are using common sense and opening appropriately.
Orchids to the sweet young lady that paid for my merchandise at Dollar Tree. Thank you so much and I will do the same for someone else. Very surprised as never been so blessed before. God bless you.
Onions to the Havasu Police Department. While the city is being over run by Californians who obey only their own rules, the police are doing absolutely nothing to control it either on the streets or on the water. Do something!
Orchids to Andrew at Landscape Escape for coming at the last minute, digging our trench and being so very kind. Always a pleasure doing business with him.
Onions to those that are seriously overreacting to this crisis. I would much prefer liberty than life. Let those that want to enjoy our beautiful desert and lake do so, they are not six feet from you. Stay home if you are afraid, leave the rest alone.
Orchids to no boat mooring in the channel. Air is better, people without boats have more space to sit and enjoy the lake. Boaters can still enjoy the waterway. Let’s keep it this way! Clean air lover.
Onions to me. I moved here to get out of California, now it comes to me. If they could only leave their attitude there! Can’t enjoy where I live. Shoulda moved farther east. Bye bye.
Orchid’s to Nick and crew at Tire Man. Bought four new wheels for my car. Went to Tire Man, they balanced tires and installed wheels out the door in less than an hour with no appointment and a great price. Thank you.
Onions to all you people whining about everything. Keep your noses out of other peoples business and mind your own. It’s getting old.
Orchids to the person who found my hearing aid at Food City and turned it in, Thanks you so very much!
Onions to the people complaining about not wearing a mask. Hello, it’s a free country. I’ll do what I want. Stay away from me!
Orchids to the people who tip the delivery people at the grocery store pick up. Tips are shared between the people that do the shopping and delivering. These people work hard getting our shopping done for us.
Onions to the new car dealership service department that does not follow CDC guidelines. Same service guy drives car after car. No masks, no gloves, no sanitizer. Seems you would show more concern and respect for your customers.
Orchids to Dave, Troy and Jesse from Havasu Home Improvement on the excellent job in painting the exterior of our home. They were meticulous, on time and clean-up was perfect. We highly recommend them and look forward to working with them in the future. John and Lynn.
Onions to the virus that keeps us from having fun. We will be back soon. Bigger and better that ever! Rick Jagger.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(2) comments
"I would much prefer liberty than life." So you will not seek medical care when you come down with the virus. That's good to know, your action will open a slot for someone who loves their life.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.