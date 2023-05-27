Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Johnny’s Auction. I love going in there to browse, always interesting stuff, but it is especially fun when there is an auction going on, they are so much fun to watch. Instant entertainment and it is just fascinating all of the things for sale.
Orchids to Corey, Christa, and the doctors in the emergency room at Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center. Everyone was pleasant and professional!
Onions to USPS who keeps putting “undeliverable” to my very deliverable packages. It gets delivered when I call the post office, but it is still very frustrating, nonetheless.
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry. I didn’t have to wait to schedule my procedure. The staff there are all friendly and efficient. I even got a follow-up call after my procedure to makes sure I was OK. What great customer service that is in this day and age.
Orchids to Just’in Time Yard Care. You did a great job on my landscaping. You came when you said you would, did the work we agreed on and charged me a reasonable price. My yards look great. Thank you!
Orchids to United Roofing and restoration. I called United Roofing and the owner came out and weather proofed as well as cleaned up my tiles. When it came time for a new roof, I hired him again and was happy I did. They came out on time, did the work fast and efficiently and at a low price.
Orchids to EnV Salon. No matter who I go to, I always end up with a fantastic cut and blow out. They also do great color and highlights! It is hard to find a good stylist and so when I find a place that has many of them, it’s news!
Onions to the woman on her phone at the customer service desk at a local retail store. The line got longer and longer behind her as she talked on her phone trying to get the information she needed to process her return. Maybe she should have made sure she had everything she needed before she got in line.
Onions to the woman with her children who spent 20 minutes in the gas station store getting her kids snacks while she parked at the pump! When you block people from using the gas pumps, you not only become a nuisance to customers, but the gas station also loses money on all of the customers it could have had while you were buying a few dollars-worth of snacks. Please get your gas, then use the side parking lot to go to the store.
Onions to mobile pet groomers who can’t handle a 100 pound. Not terribly convenient for us large dog owners.
Orchids to Furniture Workz. My badly damaged table was dropped off for restoration and they did an excellent job!
Onions to our home insurance going up with one claim!
Orchids to Harleyz & Hot Rodz Motor Pub and Grill. Great food and great service! They were able to accommodate a large crowd of seven of us and the tri-tip with mac and cheese was awesome.
