Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to me. I am in an unsettling reversal of my teenage years. I am now yelling at my parents for going out.
Orchids to my neighbors. Every week a piece of my mail ends up with their mail delivery and they are so kind to return it and put it in my mailbox. Big thanks!
Onions to store owners. Why are you allowing customers into the stores without masks. Many other cities will not allow customers without a mask into essential stores. Lake Havasu wake up, let’s protect one another.
Orchids to the teachers and faculty in town making sure that children don’t starve because of the school closures. Thank you for going over and above to get food to those in need.
Orchids to Brian Drosselmeyer of Western Masonry who alerted us while working in our neighborhood that we had a flat tire. Then he used a compressor on his truck to refill it. He wouldn’t take anything for his act of kindness except a bottle of water.
Onions to the people who don’t understand that our mayor and governor can’t close the lake, it’s a navigable federal waterway, has to be done by the feds. Launch ramps are controlled by the parks system, again, not the mayor.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center and to those within the I.C.U. Especially nurse Lucila Gelito, she is the best. Also, Dr. Roberto Cervera and his team of amazing specialists. You guys and girls are amazing. Thank you all for what you did for me.
Onions to the cheaters. When the DOT number doesn’t match the name of the business which means something shady. We need to start investigating these trucking and moving companies more closely.
Orchids to our California neighbors that gave us a nicely wrapped roll of toilet paper as a cute gift. They own property and pay taxes and have every right to decide which state they wish to quarantine in. I would take them any day over those who don’t mind their own business!
Onions to those that are in the stores, including employees, without wearing some kind of face covering. Either you feel you are special or you just don’t care that you may be infecting everyone around you.
Onions to the city for dumping dirt over our rocks. Most of us on paid a landscaper to dig deep in the front edge of the property and had to pay also for river rock to eliminate the run off. Now when it rains it will be dirt coming down our road.
Orchids to the couple who hit our boat trailer at the Windsor boat ramp parking lot. They left their contact information on the windshield of our truck. It’s nice to know that honest people still exist.
Onions to the boaters. I was watching a large bunch of boaters gathering on north side of island. About 50 to 75 people. I guess that’s social distancing Havasu style.
