Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the pizza staff who laughed at me because I was wearing a mask and gloves when they weren’t. The pizza was over baked as well, so no return business from me. Guess who got the last laugh.
Orchids to Whiz Kid. After many futile hours trying to post pictures on Facebook I called Whiz Kids and they came to my rescue. 55 others had also had a problem. Thank you so much! Take care & be safe. Grateful customer.
Onions to the city for closing the public restrooms. Don’t hide behind the governor, we aren’t under martial law. It’s inhumane to have homeless veterans in LHC who have no bathrooms available. Apparently, it’s OK for them to serve their country but you can’t offer them a toilet and sink. Disgraceful.
Orchids to my neighbor for my onion, ” feeding the birds again.” You made our day!
Onions to the city for not installing tie downs in the middle of the docks at site six. It is almost impossible to unload passengers from small boats.
Onions to Mr. T. You have gone beyond stupid. You are just full of it.
Orchids to Taco Bell for having clean restrooms and paper towels for drying your hands instead of the germ spreading air blowers.
Onions to the fake millionaire that steals from booth vendors. Soon you will have no one left to steal from. Your lies won’t save your business. Karma.
Orchids to running a chainsaw at 6:15 am. City Ordinance 9.30.070 states allowable times are 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. Oct. 1 through April 30. Thank you for waiting to after 6 a.m. All construction work may begin at 5 a.m. May 1 through Sept. 30! D.P.
Onions to the city. Media says the city parks are open. Really? It’s about time to take locks off of the dog park gates and take that stupid construction fencing off of the picnic tables in all the parks. Let’s really open the parks instead of just pretending that they’re open!
Orchids once again to Smith’s for accepting EBT purchases for pick-up! We want to be safe too!
Onions to the town. A lot of us have health issues so what is the town doing. Tearing down the main roads. There is so much dust. Now people that have breathing problems will appreciate the essential work being done. How about street sweeping? Dust you think that should have been done after the rain two weeks ago. Just brilliant. Raven.
Orchids to J. D’Uva Plumbing for the beautiful new bathtub. I appreciate all the time and trouble that you went through. It is perfect. Thank you for always fixing our plumbing problems in the past. Everyone at this company is so kind and helpful. Cherie.
Onions to the nation’s number one fast food chain for not wearing gloves during this pandemic. When I asked the manager at the window she rudely replied “we are not required to.” Maybe if enough people call the corporate office the rule will change. Speak up Havasu.
Orchids to all the people that use Empress and Avalon Avenues during the stay at home order. The traffic has doubled on those streets! Good job!
Onions to the lady walking Rotary Park and making the comment to her husband, I don’t see the need to wear a mask when you’re walking. Where have you been lately, under a rock? Covid-19 is deadly. Ignorance is bliss.
Orchids to Garitee landscaping. They did an outstanding job remodeling my yard with the best pricing. Outstanding.
Onions to the gadfly in our neighborhood mistakenly telling folks that my husband and I are hoarders. We are “preppers.” There’s a big difference. Bob and I started hoarding food items and water several years ago in case of an emergency. We told others to do the same. This lady was one of them!
Orchids to Casey at Starbucks. Sunday morning she was all by herself and very busy. Groups of four together not following social distancing. Waited 30 minutes to get up and order. She was very kind, telling people she would be right with them and following all the sanitizing rules. Good job!
Orchids to the man seen around town wearing a “Con Air” t-shirt. Right on.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
