Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Frank-n-Stein’s Pub for going above and beyond with my visiting daughter’s birthday celebration, your acts of kindness will not be forgotten.
Orchids to Tyler at Don’s Auto Body for fixing my damaged sensor at no charge. You are an asset to the company, and I appreciated your honesty and help. Sandee
Orchids to Dr. Mcguire for your help and kindness with herbie. Much appreciated.
Orchids to Miguel, Cesar, and Julio from Dynamite roofing. You did an awesome job coating my roof and all were very professional and polite. Thank you.
Orchids to the personally built Chevrolet truck! 350 engine bored and stroked 3/4 cam? 800 horse power on pump gas and you use it to pull your boat to the launch? Wow I need to go back to engine school 101! Does your boat have 1600 horse power and will it go 200 miles per hour?
Orchids to Tile and Carpets for the great job installing living room tile. This family owned store installed carpet for me before--price was so reasonable, job done so well that I had them back for the tile. Jay and Jess are friendly pros at installing in difficult areas. Use this local company!
Onions to the blonde bimbo who can’t walk straight. You cut me off many times while I was trying to pass you at the park. Lay off the booze lady.
Orchids to the people who come together when a doggy is missing. It really gives me hope for the human race.
Onions to the lady on the golf cart handing out vouchers. Not only were you hitting on my boyfriend you were extremely rude. I’d watch out if you see her she might run you over.
Orchids to all of the hard working students who are graduating this year. Congrats on making it through the four years. Off to many more!
Orchids to the drag queens coming to Havasu. It’s great to see LGBTQ+ community members not hiding from all of the non-accepting people here.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.