Onions to the meat head who decided to drive five feet up the side of Vermillion Light House and put two holes in it! You are an inspiration to the ATV community. You must be the same one who left the excrement behind it twice this week. Glad to see you have lots of toilet paper.
Orchids to Dr. Ash of Serenity Dental for providing PPE equipment to all hospital staff in Havasu, Kingman and Parker. You are a hero.
Onions to complaining about drive up church. The stay in order means that family members who live together are more than not likely to sit closer than six feet. Are you saying you are separated from your family members? Staying in separate rooms? Being in a car with them is not any different than in a house, is it?
Orchids to the great job the grocery store employees are doing. Havasu strong!
Orchids to the Hawaiian Islands. They pay the unwanted visitors to go home! Hint, hint.
Onions to disrespecting the rights of those who disagree with your “me, me, me” attitude. I respect your right to shelter yourself, but please respect my right to live free. Have take-out, but let me dine inside with friends. Watch Netflix, but let me go to a movie theater. Respect, it’s beautiful.
Orchids to all the people who follow the CDC guidelines for all of us essential businesses. We appreciate your business and you’re cooperation in following the governor’s orders.
Onions to customers who won’t follow the rules and cause essential businesses to be forced out of business. Six feet with mask and 10 people or less.
Orchids to my neighbor for recommending Cowboy’s Landscape. He was awesome and did a great job. Very polite and his prices were great. Good job Cowboy. Cathy Block.
Onions to the city. What happened to the stay at home order to protect our first responders and each other in Lake Havasu? The marinas and the lake are so crowded. It’s ridiculous.
Orchids to my boss for always taking it with stride.
Onions to people who do not pick up their dog’s poop. It is great that people are getting out and walking their dogs, but it is a city ordinance that you must pick up after your dogs.
Orchids to Kristyn at the UPS store for helping me with all my faxes and notaries. I so appreciate you. Always a smile in these trying times.
Onions to the person buying $32 margaritas to go and not asking the price beforehand. Not the restaurant’s fault.
Orchids to the Havasu Stitchers that sewed the cornoravirus masks. Good job!
Onions to the deep manhole covers. Every time the streets are re-paved or chip sealed they get deeper. It’s bad enough hitting one in your car, but on a two wheeler it sends the lower jaw into the upper.
Orchids to Serrano Landscaping for recommending Luis, The Palm Tree Guy, who replaced some of our landscaping. He did a fantastic job at a reasonable price.
Onions to us in Havasu. We have one-third the coronavirus cases of Kingman, but three deaths from it. Even allowing for individual differences, that’s stunning. What does that say about the care we are giving these people? Be careful folks, in all ways.
Orchids to Teri Jameson at First Savings Bank. You were able to get us our PPP loan. I know you are all working long hours to help out our community. You are awesome!
Onions to those people who feel they need to take pictures and send them to the mayor about social distance and the lake. This country is the home of the brave not the “I’m afraid to leave my house.”
Orchids to Jennifer and all the staff at FMS medical. You are the best. Thank you for lifting my spirits every time I visit. You go above and beyond and I am very grateful.
Onions to our grocery stores management teams. All shoppers should be required to wear a mask or be denied entry. Masks should be made available to the shoppers that do not have one.
Orchids to Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration crew. They did a fantastic job on my carpets. It looks good as new. Cleaning the tile grout makes me feel like I have a new house again. Susie.
