Onions to auto service centers who advertise “free shuttle service”. Then, after you arrive for your appointment, they inform you that the promised ride is no longer available and that you can no longer wait there for scheduled repairs to be completed since it is now ‘first in, first out’ and drop-off’s favored.
Orchids to the wonderful and considerate people of Lake Havasu City. I am handicapped and whenever I go out and, at times, need help getting out of a chair or opening a door someone will always come to my assistance without hesitation. If they see me struggling they do not hesitate. It is wonderful to be living in such a great city like this.
Orchids to Sue Blanchard at Thunderbolt School. She knows answers to everything off the top of her head or is able to find them. She is calm in chaotic situations and always spreading joy. She is a wonderful gate-keeper, watching the doors and keeping us all safe.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Community Choir and their recent Celebration of Freedom performance. The addition of the children in the Starline Elementary Performing Arts Club was special. What a great salute to our military and first responders.
Onions to the club on that can’t keep decent bartenders. When that happens it is a management problem. Actually, they haven’t had decent management for a long time.
Orchids to Christopher at Discount Tire. He is very attentive and cares for his customers. He is the best. Andrew is a very nice young man also. Thank you to both. I won’t go anywhere else for tires or service! Fran
Onions to the place that damaged the paint on the front of my car but refused to take responsibility for it. Too bad, because we were happy with them until now.
