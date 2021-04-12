Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the tall fellow at the discount gas station wearing green POCO T-shirt. He accused me of being from California. The rental I drove had California plates, but I’m a full blood “Okie” from Oklahoma. My car having California plates was bad enough, but at least it didn’t have Texas.
Orchids to ADOT! I got a good laugh when opening a notice about the need to renew my driver’s license! Not only did I renew it last month and have received the new one a week ago, it’s Thursday. My birthday is on Sunday, one work day before the date! Thanks for the reminder, but it seems a bit late.
Orchids to city maintenance department for maintaining the landscape between State Route 95 and Jamaica Boulevard south of Mulberry. After the trees were trimmed and the trash was picked up, it looks beautiful. Thank you.
Orchids to Joe of Shaw’s Green Cleaning for making our old, dirty carpet look like new again!
Onions to the onion about high cholesterol intake being the restaurant’s fault! On what planet have you been living?
Onions to the people who are too fat and lazy to come inside and pick up food but want curbside. You can afford a 60k GMC but can’t tip. We’ve been officially Cali-fied. Ruining our city.
Orchids to Candace at Havasu Regional admitting. She was super helpful with my insurance problems and made sure I was able to get my lab work. You have great patiences go above and beyond.
Orchids to A Place To Be Bistro. Such good food. Across the street from Shogun if you haven’t tried it. Great people.
Onions to the slow drivers at 7:45 a.m. Clearly none of you are driving to work.
Orchids to Dustin at Boat House Grill. You are the best waiter. Very attentive, your wit and humor made our evening. We were there for my husband’s birthday April 1. One of our favorite restaurants, we will be back.
