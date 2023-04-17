Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Food City for keeping their prices reasonable while expanding terrific sales to all customers, even those loyal patrons who don't have the means to afford affluent smarty phones. We applaud their avoidance of digital only sales by shopping exclusively at Food City and encourage others to do likewise!
Orchids to Christine and staff at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. I accidentally left my beloved cup there when I was returning a car and they kept it in the back for me. Thank you for always looking out for your customers.
Orchids to Veterans Thrift Store. Back in January, my husband was in need of a walker. I was told this store loaned out walkers. Our daughter went out to Desert Hills and picked out a really nice walker. We had it 4 months and just returned it today. They have so many items out there, everyone should check them out. I’m glad we did.
Onions to the club. How many qualified bartenders is the private club on the hill prepared to loose before you figure out it is not the bartender that’s the problem? Time to look at management.
Orchids to Rob and Sarah from Deco Concrete. They refinished my 37 year old sidewalks to look better than new. The job was done at a fraction of the cost to lay new sidewalks. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to The Tire Man for excellent after market customer service. They are the best! It's no wonder they are so busy. Thank you very much!
Orchids to Dawn Marie Heidemann from Blind Alley for the incredible work she did with our blinds. It makes a big difference in our home. Love you girlie! Thank you so much!
