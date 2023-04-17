Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Food City for keeping their prices reasonable while expanding terrific sales to all customers, even those loyal patrons who don't have the means to afford affluent smarty phones. We applaud their avoidance of digital only sales by shopping exclusively at Food City and encourage others to do likewise!

