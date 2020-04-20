Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city leaders and City Council for their lack of a proactive approach to the virus in this city. They should have not allowed places to stay open that gathered crowds. They knew what we would be facing and should be doing all they can to discourage travel into this city.
Orchids and to our essential workers for stocking our shelves and trucking in our everyday needs. Stay safe. Thank you.
Onions to complaining about the “dark sky lovers.” We do have an ordinance about outdoor lighting. Look it up. So there you go.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Yacht Club for the awesome Opening Day “drive by” to honor our commodore. A welcome sight in these trying times.
Onions to Lake Havasu City leaders who are just reactive to the governor. Try being proactive and close the boat ramps, golf courses and order a shelter in place!
Orchids to G-N-G Automotive for their friendly, professional, cost efficient work on our classic cars and our daily drivers. Highly recommend them.
Onions to the grocery store. Why is a grocery store saying no pickup times available for three days? Put me in the queue for five, seven, 10 days, just put me in line!
Orchids to all who remember in this time of uncertain outcomes that we are in this together. We must have love and patience for one another.
Onions to shutting everything down. Nine months from now the hospitals will be overwhelmed with new babies.
Orchids to the Suddenlink onion. Very well said. I agree 100%.
Onions to the pickleball courts staying open and the people who use them during this virus. What part of stay home do you not understand? You are all gathering and spreading to the others in the community. You obviously have no respect for others health or your own.
Orchids to HRMC staff for caring for me before, during and after my surgery. Dr. Heiner, Dr. Ares, Lisa Guzel, Molly, Francis, Sofia, Maddy, Barb, Deb, Alicia, Juan, Brandi, Karli and the entire OR staff. Third floor nurses Kaitlyn, Stacy, Sara, Charles PT, Michelle OT and Matt G!
Onions to the person who
says we need street lights. Once you live here, you know your way around without them. Use bright lights driving if you need to, but we enjoy the night skies with stars! If you want street lights, go back where you came from. LHC is one of the safest communities around.
Orchids to the wonderful young mother at Smith’s who insisted I have one of her two packages of toilet paper when the store had just run out. Thank you once again! There are still kind, sharing people in this world!
Onions to the Lowe’s customer berating the two employees. Stay home if you can’t have some manners and compassion during difficult times. You and your wife are incredibly rude. Lowe’s, thanks for being there for all of us so we can get the things we need. You all rock in my book.
Orchids to Janel at Premier Title for her professionalism, humor and discretion. Thank you for being you.
Onions to the continued ranting about spring breakers. We haven’t had any for over a month take off your blinders and recognize our own home-grown kids.
Onions to all those bashing winter visitors, especially those accusing them of hoarding supplies and going home. Are you people that ignorant that you don’t see locals hoarding also?
Orchids to Bernie Wadekamper for your knowledge in being a genius, hero, and legend in NHRA drag racing. A five time champion in fuel funny cars, being a crew chief for Ed “The Ace” McCullough. Still a record to this day. Dale.
Onions to out-of-state vacationers! What were you thinking? Stay home and quit using up our limited resources.
Orchids to helping other people, willingly and without being forced or paid to do it. That is called a volunteer. If you are getting any compensation that you use for self-fulfillment you are not a volunteer, unless you are giving your tips to charity so get off the high horse dummies!
Onions to the Chicago couple who thinks the coronavirus is a hoax. Tell that to all the grieving families who have lost a loved one and all the first responders doctors and nurses that are putting their own lives on the line to help with the sick. You should be ashamed of yourselves.
Orchids to Spot One Pest Solutions. They are quick to call back, affordable and the work is impeccable! Chris is very friendly and took the time to tell me about what he was doing and didn’t rush. No more weeds at my house!
Onions to the gas station owners in Lake Havasu for keeping prices 80 cents above other Arizona locations.
Orchids to the street maintenance department for cleaning our streets so nicely after the last storm. I called, left a message and the next morning it was cleaned.
Onion to county treasurers. Why call a tax bill a coupon!
Orchids to Craig’s Plumbing for always being so professional. We highly recommend. Havasu resident.
Please submit entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.