Orchids to Becka at Anytime Fitness for doing a great job keeping the gym clean! Management should be happy to have you, you’re a gem!
Orchids to Todd Walker who helped me get enrolled into Medicare. If you need Medicare expertise, don’t bother with anyone else, he’s your man. He is smart, knowledgeable, kind and patient. Thanks again, Todd!
Midas Painting does excellent work and is reliable, diligent and economical. Christian is very professional, showed up when he said he would, and completed the job of painting our stucco house in a timely fashion. I would recommend Midas Painting for all your painting needs!
Onions to not hearing from “Ranger Terry” anymore. Where, oh where, is Ranger Terry and his great comments?
Orchids to Jeff and Deanne at Auto Stop on Acoma. They have been my go-to for any mechanical issues for several years. They always offer great and reasonable service. I needed my car checked out before I move out of state. Jeff saved me expense of unneeded repairs suggested by another business!
Orchids to Tireman and to Zack for being so understanding in working with me to fix my leaking two piece wheels. My new tire store.
Orchids to Food City for welcoming every customer with the same sale price for their goods. What a novel idea for residents and visitors alike! No ‘card with coupon’, no ‘digital-only’ deals, no refusal of our credit card, no disclaimers that flyer ads may differ from in-store price. Thank you!
Onions to the garage door company that charged me $3025 and installed the wrong garage door at my house. When confronted, his reply was “ha ha-ha you already paid me, and if your wife don’t like it you need to get a backbone”. Wow!
Onions to Auntie Veto. Can we please put aside our differences and start getting things done? Arizona Department of Transportation could use some funding.
Editor: Reading letters to the editor from conservatives often make the claim that…
Editor: In response to the “Love/hate relationship” letter, I’d like to clarify a …
Editor: Since governing is the art of compromise I would like to make the followin…
