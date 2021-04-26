Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the internet povider. Two tries for an overcharge on our bill found my calls dropped after going through all the queue questions and having a person finally pick up. Twice this happened with each call being dropped. Billing cannot be reached. I cannot get a correction. Boo!
Onions to the school district for continuing the complete masking all day in schools. Have you not noticed the decline in attendance? Sometimes common sense has to come into play. We have four grandchildren at the high school. It is a struggle to keep them there.
Onions to the Onions slamming the Lake Havasu City Road Department. How dare you? The people who work for the city are fine human beings and they work hard for the people of this town!
Orchids to our two Crown Ace Hardware stores in town - and their customers - for raising over $4,000 back in March for the Faith and Grace House! We love companies that give back to the community they serve!
Orchids to Jane, the receptionist at Palo Verde Medical Center in Doctor McDonald’s office. She is awesome, always courteous, friendly and professional. She makes sure we are taken care of in a timely manner or even with a call back from her if necessary. Thank you, we appreciate you! MH
Onions to the hospital for no guest services or any guards present at the door. Where are all the volunteers, now that they’ve had their shots?
Onions to the nail salon which is continuously being remodeled but never gets done. Inside and outside it’s an eyesore. Looks like a health hazard.
Onions to the people from California in the white car. First you turn left in front of my mom and nearly cause an accident, then you make fun of her missing teeth.
Onions to all of the traffic caused by Desert Storm. I understand that it’s the big event that we couldn’t have last year, but it still sucks for residents who don’t care about boats.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
